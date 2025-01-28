An old Brandywine Hundred property is now rehabilitated and in use

After years of renovation and an even longer time of not being in use, the Weldin House in Brandywine Hundred is open again.

The Weldin House is believed to have been built around 1790, and stood unoccupied for over 20 years.

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs acquired it in late 2019. About five years of renovations were recently completed, and its grand reopening was celebrated last weekend.

The Eastern Brandywine Hundred Coordinating Council will be the primary occupant, using the building as its office, but Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs director Suzanne Savery says the property will also be available to the community.

"The plan is to open it up for use by the community. The building was preserved from the hard work of the community members. There's organizations and individuals who have wanted to preserve this building for years. And the idea is to rehabilitate the building and then offer it for meetings, public events," said Savery.

She adds the Weldin House had additions to it in the 19th and 20th centuries, and they focused on the later 19th century portion for rehabilitation.

Savery says that work preserved a building that’s seen a lot in its history.

"The building was built in the late 1700s. It was a home, it was later a doctor's office, and now is going to be a community resource," said Savery.

Savery notes the property on Philadelphia Pike will not only have meetings inside, the goal is to use the outside grounds as well for events.

