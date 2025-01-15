© 2025 Delaware Public Media
UD extends contract for football coach Ryan Carty

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
UD head football coach and players take the field for a game.
University of Delaware

University of Delaware head football coach Ryan Carty will be staying in Newark for another six years.

The university announced Tuesday that Carty’s contract has been extended through the 2030 season.

Carty was tapped to lead the Blue Hens in December 2021. During his tenure, the team has gone 26-11 overall, making the NCAA playoffs in 2022 and 2023. In 2023 and 2024, Carty led the team to its first back-to-back nine-win seasons in 20 years.

Carty’s contract extension comes as the Blue Hens move to the upper echelons of college football, entering the Football Bowl Subdivision this fall as a member of Conference USA.

Carty is a UD alum, who played on the 2003 national championship team. Prior to coming back to UD, Carty coached at Sam Houston State and New Hampshire.
While UD didn’t release the financial details of Carty’s extension, the non-profit news outlet ProPublica says that Carty’s salary in 2023 was just over $536,000.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
