UD extends contract for football coach Ryan Carty

University of Delaware head football coach Ryan Carty will be staying in Newark for another six years.

The university announced Tuesday that Carty’s contract has been extended through the 2030 season.

Carty was tapped to lead the Blue Hens in December 2021. During his tenure, the team has gone 26-11 overall, making the NCAA playoffs in 2022 and 2023. In 2023 and 2024, Carty led the team to its first back-to-back nine-win seasons in 20 years.

Carty’s contract extension comes as the Blue Hens move to the upper echelons of college football, entering the Football Bowl Subdivision this fall as a member of Conference USA.

Carty is a UD alum, who played on the 2003 national championship team. Prior to coming back to UD, Carty coached at Sam Houston State and New Hampshire.

While UD didn’t release the financial details of Carty’s extension, the non-profit news outlet ProPublica says that Carty’s salary in 2023 was just over $536,000.