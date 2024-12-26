Former Eagles' star DeSean Jackson reportedly set to coach Delaware St. football

Multiple media outlets are reporting that former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson will be the next head football coach at Delaware State University.

ESPN is reporting that both sides are finalizing an agreement, and that it has always been Jackson’s dream to coach at an HBCU.

He will replace Lee Hull, who was fired after two seasons at DSU. The Hornets were 2-21 under Hull including 0-10 in the MEAC.

This will be Jackson’s first-ever coaching job at any level.

If he takes over at DSU, he will join former Philadelphia Eagle teammate Michael Vick as a head football coach in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferende (MEAC). Vick was formally named head coach at Norfolk State earlier this week.

Jackson played 15 years in the NFL with six different teams including the Eagles – where he spent 8 years.

Jackson also played in Washington, Tampa, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Baltimore. His last season was in 2022.

He was a three-time Pro-Bowler – all with the Eagles.

Victory Formation Media was the first to report DSU is going to hire Jackson.

DSU’s Athletic Department will neither confirm nor deny the report just saying they’re in the process of identifying and hiring their next head coach.