There are fireworks shows galore throughout Delaware this week

There will be plenty of fireworks shows up and down the state on July 4th.

Fireworks at First State Heritage Park cap a day of festivities in Dover. The fireworks start at 9:15 over Legislative Mall.

Meanwhile, in Smyrna fireworks start across from the high school at dusk.

Hockessin hosts a fireworks show after a parade starting at 3 p.m., and at UD’s Athletic Complex in Newark, vendors and entertainment start at 6, fireworks around 9 p.m.

There will also be a car and truck show at 4 p.m. on Front Street in Laurel also featuring live music, food, vendors and a parade before fireworks at dusk.

The Fourth in Lewes starts with kids’ activities at 9 a.m, followed by the Lewes Boat Parade at 2 p.m., then fireworks at dusk launched off Lewes Beach.

There’s also live music and fireworks at dusk in Bethany Beach.

Wilmington’s annual 4th of July fireworks show starts between 9:30 and 9:45, and Wilmington’s director of cultural affairs Tina Betz says there will be more than fireworks at Tubman-Garrett Park.

"We'll have live entertainment on the stage, there will be family games, activities for families to win prizes, face painters and those sorts of things and we're fortunate again this year to have the Kalmar Nyckel on site again, and there will be tours of our talk shop," said Betz.

Wilmington’s other festivities start at 4 p.m. with the music set to begin an hour later.

Betz says there’s plenty of places to see the city’s fireworks.

"They'll be shot across Market Street so the best viewing place of course is along the Riverfront and Tubman-Garrett Park around the 76ers Fieldhouse down near the Chase Center. So there's lots of viewing areas," said Betz.

The rain date for fireworks only is July 5th.

And if you’re still hankering for a fireworks show this weekend, Rehoboth Beach holds its fireworks on Saturday night July 6th