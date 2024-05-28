Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs unveils new Delaware LGBTQ+ history website

Delaware’s LGBTQ+ History of Delaware online project is now available.

"We Have Always Been Here" was created by Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. The new online presentation launches just in time for PRIDE Month.

It features more than a dozen stories highlighting the people, places, documents, objects and memorabilia that shaped LGBTQ+ history in Delaware for users to explore in detail.

Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Engagement and Collections Manager Meg Hutchins says the stories are distinct, but some are from the same point in history.

“We have two stories that are happening at the exact same time, but that are very different. Edward Brinkhurst and Alice Dunbar Nelson are both living in Wilmington area proper and are both queer but have very different life experiences.”

The project includes photographs depicting decades of important historical stories, as well as a detailed timeline, and extensive LGBTQ+ resources in the First State and beyond.

Hutchins says they expect the site to grow.

“We’re hoping for community input and that this really becomes a hub for Delawareans to be able to tell their stories and the stories of the community that’s always been here.”

You can find the project at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural affairs website.

