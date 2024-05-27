Wilmington's Chess on the Square tournament set for June 1st

The “Chess On The Square” Tournament is set for Wilmington Library next Saturday (June 1).

This free tournament and chess learning event is sponsored by Lisa Flowers, Council President Trippi Congo, and BVD Barber Salon owner Terrone Warren.

It is open to all levels of chess experience, young and old.

Warren says his commitment to the game is personal - and longstanding. After learning checkers as a youngster, he was attracted to the complexity of chess.

“I just know for a fact that it made me think better. It made me look at life differently, it made me look at mathematics differently and it really has guided me through life to this very second, just knowing the game, learning the game, being patient with the game and knowing the pieces. It’s just an amazing game that I learned early and I continue to play, and when I play I get so much satisfaction.”

The tournament uses the Swiss Chess system. No one is eliminated as players are paired in each single round and the winner is the player who earns the most points at the end of the five rounds.

Warren says the tournament started outdoors nine years ago, but multiple concerns have relocated it temporarily.

“We plan on coming back outside next year - we want to keep it outside, actually. That was our goal from the beginning, but, because there’s so many restrictions at Rodney Square, we just went into the library - they opened their doors to us. So we’ll be back outside next year, God willing.”

For more information and to register for the free chess tournament, chessonthesquare.org.