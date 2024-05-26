Delaware Tourism's website has a new look

Delaware Tourism redesigned its website.

The newly designed website was launched by Delaware Tourism’s Office last week during National Travel and Tourism Week.

You can find local events, business listings and other helpful resources related to trip planning on the website.

The site has updated functions and additional accessibility features.

Jessica Welch is the director of the Delaware Tourism Office, and she says the website needed to be refreshed.

"It hadn't been updated in like five or six years,” said Welch. “So we worked with one of the founders that we've used for a few years and that other tourism agencies use to really give it a new look and a new feel. We wanted the website to be a little bit more user-friendly. Our previous website had some glitches and wasn't as user friendly as it could have been. So the new website really helps break things down for potential visitors."

The new website also uses a platform called AudioEye which automatically discovers and repairs accessibility issues. It also provides visual and hearing tools to encourage an inclusive and customized user experience.

Welch says another new feature is a promotional video that plays on the homepage of the site.

"We now have a new video that we're able to play at the top of the homepage. So before we were really kind of stuck with just a still image," said Welch.

The video provides a visual representation to potential visitors of some of the attractions up and down the state.

The website is at VisitDelaware.com.