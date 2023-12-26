Lavender Farms' Charlie the lamb brings attention to conservancy

Millsboro’s Charlie the Lamb is getting attention beyond the First State.

Brittingham Farms "farm mascot" Charlie the Lamb - a Heritage Breed Leicester Longwool sheep - is featured in the holiday issue of Victoria Magazine.

George Washington first imported the The Leicester Longwool breed, known for its dense coat. The wool was prominent in 18th century textile production.

Laura Brittingham is Charlie’s owner and shepherd. She appreciates the attention Charlie is generating, especially because it raises awareness for the Livestock Conservancy, which promotes preservation of rare and threatened farm animals.

"We are very devoted to increasing the numbers for the Livestock Conservancy. They are a registered flock - we don’t show them, we are pretty much a farm of preservation and just increasing numbers."

Brittingham says Delaware’s Brittingham Farms is one of the few places you can still find them.

"They are still at Colonial Williamsburg and Mt. Vernon, and we’re actually only one of about a hundred private breeders in the US today. So they’re still considered very rare and threatened on the Livestock Conservancy list."

Charlie and the Leicester Longwool flock can be visited during open hours at Brittingham Farms in Millsboro. And the farm is expecting new lambs this spring.