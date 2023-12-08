Georgetown Christmas Parade and Caroling on the Circle welcome the holiday season downstate

Sussex County residents ignored the chilly weather to spread a little cheer this week.

Thursday night was the first time Sussex County’s annual Caroling on The Circle was paired with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.

Caroling on the Circle started in 1984 and is the official county kickoff to the Christmas holiday season. It also collects food to support local food banks, and over 40 years has gathered and distributed over 800,000 items to more than 20 centers and groups across the county.

Sussex County Communications Director Chip Guy says the thousands of people that turned out this year demonstrate community support for those in need. Guy also commends local businesses, groups and schools that support the event.

"It’s a real testament to their investment in the community, not just to make the sale of a product or service, but to actually support the community - not just their customers, but their friends and neighbors."

Guy says the thousands of residents who turned out had a good time.

"You had 2 ½ hours of music and marching units and all kinds of great holiday cheer. You could really feel it in the December air. It was really pleasing to see that kind of community goodwill and spirit coming together in the center of town."

Guy adds the events also demonstrate community support for those in need. Since it started in 1984, Caroling on the Circle has also served as a food drive. Over its 40 years, the event has gathered over 800,000 food items - distributing them to more than 20 area food banks, shelters and other organizations.

Guy says this year’s Caroling on The Circle collected nearly 15,000 canned goods - well on the way to the 20,000 item goal by Dec. 29th.