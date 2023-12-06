24 historic sites across the state are getting some help

The Delaware Preservation Fund (DPF) announces grant awards for 24 historic sites across New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties.

15 historic houses, four church buildings, three commercial structures, a historic school, and a lighthouse are getting funding this year to complete a wide range of projects.

Michael Emmons, DPF Co-Program Manager and architectural historian with UD’s Center for Historic Architecture and Design, says it feels especially good to help properties that are under active threat.

“Water infiltration through roofs is devastating for historic buildings. And so the fact that a couple of these grants went to properties that had water infiltration is really important,” explained Emmons.

Buttonwood Mansionin New Castle was one of those awardees. They received $10,000 to help fund a roof replacement and avoid further water damage.

That’s an example of a capital grant project, explains Catherine Morrissey, DPF Co-Program Manager and Associate Director of UD’s Center for Historic Architecture and Design.

She says those grant proposals tend to be more popular.

“They include things like roof replacement which is critical to historic structures, fixing water inflation problems. There’s been some bird remediation work to help a collapsing structure. Things targettings termite damage, porch deterioration, window replacements… There was a wide variety of capital grants awarded in this round,” explained Morrissey.

But not all grants go toward capital projects.

Prospect AME Church in Georgetown used its grant a little differently.

“We were able to support a nomination for getting a Black church in Georgetown Delaware listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s always important to help support these previously underrepresented and underfunded resources,” said Emmons.

A total of $140,000 was spread across the 24 projects funded this year.

This is a bigger funding pool than recent years thanks to a $100,000 contribution from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Applications for the 2024 grant cycle are now open. They are due February 9th.

More information can be found on the Preservation Delaware website, and inquiries can be sent to DPF@PreservationDE.org.

