New Castle County's Rockwood Park & Museum kicks off its 2023 holiday events

Santa Clause helps New Castle County's Rockwood Park & Museum launch its 2023 holiday events calendar.

“What’s like your favorite state to visit? Or like, your favorite place?”

That question was posed by an Elementary School student from Ursuline Academy.

He and his fellow classmates, who represented the school’s 2nd through 4th grade classes, joined New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer at Rockwood Park Monday for a Q&A with the big man in red himself- Santa Clause.

He made sure to bring the answers the kids were looking for.

“Well, I like it where it's cold. Where it's snowing and it's cold. Because down south I start sweating a little bit. But Delaware is definitely on the top of the list, even if it doesn’t get a lot of snow,” said Santa Clause.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

Monday’s kickoff event followed the theme of Rockwood’s holiday exhibition: “Visions of Sugarplums.”

“So this year is all about kid’s fantasies of the holidays,” said the museum’s curator Ryan Grover.

He adds there will be lots of candy, kid-focused decorations, and representations of gift giving.

It also offers a unique look into Rockwood Museum’s history.

“We’re able to share some of the museum’s permanent collection around kids,” explained Grover. “We’re not really known for a lot of kids in the history of Rockwood, but there are a few in particular, and we’ve had some recent additions. And those are things that have come back to the house from descendents of people who lived here long ago that represent those children.”

This exhibit starts this Friday and Saturday with the Rockwood Holiday Open House. The free event runs from 5-9pm both nights and features a visit from Santa, performances from local schools, local food vendors, and museum tours.

The following two weekends will also offer visitors the unique opportunity to see the museum’s holiday decorations at lit up night, inside and outside.

Those four nights of free tours, called Winter Nights, will be on December 8th and 9th, and 15th and 16th.