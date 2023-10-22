The Delaware Center for Horticulture kicks off redesign of its campus

A community organization focused on connecting people and plants is getting a makeover.

The redesign of the Delaware Center for Horticulture's campus is expected to cost a total $3 million. The goal of this multi-phase project is to create a community education center and gathering space for Wilmington residents.

DCH’s Executive Director Vikram Krishnamurthy says the first phase is underway- focusing on the entryway, front gardens, and parking area.

“This includes upgrading our safety and accessibility considerations for the facility- especially crossing North Dupont Street from our parking lot, and making sure that that crosswalk is safe for pedestrians and that there’s better visibility for drivers,” explained Krishnamurthy. “As well as better signage and lighting for night time events and some of the other kinds of things that we do here.”

DCH’s gardens are free and open to the public year round. The center itself is open Monday through Friday, with weekend events.

DCH also delivers education programs at places like the Fraim Boys & Girls Club, and urban agriculture initiatives across the city.

“Our goal is to complete the heavy construction over the course of the winter. And then what that will do is provide pretty much a clean slate in the planting beds for doing planting in the spring," said Krishnamurthy. "So our next stage, now that we have the construction plans and the construction design, is to turn our attention to the planting design. We're going to be working with some partners and some volunteers, as well as our own staff.”

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be complete in Spring 2024.

Phase 2 will deliver new community education gardens, makerspace stations, indoor and outdoor classrooms, and more community gathering spaces - allowing for more on-site activities, and expansion of their youth, adult, and employment training educational programs.

The entire redesign should be finished by 2027 in time for DCH’s 50th anniversary.

