DSU Triathlon Team competes to qualify for NCAA Nationals

Delaware State University is looking to make its mark in the emerging world of collegiate Women’s Triathlon.

The DSU Women’s Triathlon team competes at the Blue Ridge Draft Legal Triathlon Festival Saturday, October 14th in Huddleston, Virginia.

It is one of four qualifying meets DSU’s five athletes plan to compete as they approach nationals in November.

DSU is the first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference university and second HBCU to sponsor the sport. There are currently 42 NCAA schools competing in the Women’s Triathlon.

Loftus details the overlap in the training approach needed.

“They all kind of benefit each other, swimming, running, cycling, they all have an aerobic element, so, anytime you’re increasing your aerobic capacity, it kind of benefits you across all three. I would say we spend the least time running, just from an injury-prevention standpoint. If we’re running five or six hours a week, we're probably going to get some people hurt before the end of the season.”

Coach Hannah Loftus has seen interest in the women’s triathlon increase since DSU started its program in April 2020.

“The goal as an emerging sport in the NCAA is to have 40 collegiate programs, and we actually have hit that benchmark, I believe this year, the 40th program signed on to have varsity triathlon at the NCAA level.”

Women’s collegiate triathlon consists of a 750 meter open water swim, a 20k draft legal bike ride and a 5k run.

The DSU triathlon team began competition in the fall of 2021.