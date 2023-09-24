The Milford Museum dives into downstate Native American history

The October installment of the museum's American History Series focuses on Native American History in Sussex County.

Archaeologist Daniel Griffith is slated to present American Indian Towns of Sussex County at the Milford Public Library.

Series coordinator Tom Summers says that Griffith will discuss Captain John Smith's voyage north from Jamestown to the Chesapeake in 1608 that made its way into Delaware.

“When he left Jamestown and came up the Chesapeake, he actually mapped the area around the Chesapeake and, according to that map, there were a number of Native American villages that were located on the eastern shore of Maryland as well as western Delaware.”

Griffith’s research into that voyage and other records reveals Sussex County was home to three significant indigenous towns.

“So you’re gonna get a little bit about American Indian history here that maybe you haven’t seen before - you’re unaware that this was actually right here in Delaware. And he’s going to share that with you according to his research, according to his archeology, and he’s going to give you his take on those villages itself, and the interaction they had actually with colonists coming to Sussex County.”

He’ll detail what we know about those towns during the American Indian Towns of Sussex County, Delaware program Saturday, October 14. It starts at 1pm at the Milford Public Library.

The series takes place the second Saturday of the month with the DuPont family’s history and the holly industry of Delaware also among the topics.