Blue Hens cruise to a seaosn-opening win at Stony Brook

Delaware Public Media
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
Donna McBride
/
University of Delaware

The Blue Hens kick-off their 2023 football season with a resounding victory.

The Hens roll past visits Coastal Athletic Association rival Stony Brook 37-13 on the road Thursday night.

UD amassed 559 yards of offense in the win. Junior quarterback Ryan O’Connor threw for 346 yards and a touchdown while senior running back rushed for 107 yards and 2 scores.

The Blue Hens, ranked 22nd nationally in the FCS, take their 1-0 record to Penn State next Saturday.

Delaware State University gets its 2023 campaign underway Saturday at home. New head coach Lee Hull debuts when the Hornets entertain Bowie State in a 1pm kickoff at Alumni Stadium.

