Delaware Animal Services arrests Felton couple for animal fighting

Delaware Animal Services arrests a Felton husband and wife involved in a cockfighting incident in May.

Billy and Andrea Keen were each charged with one felony count of possessing an animal for the purpose of fighting. Andrea was additionally charged with a one felony count of being present for animal fighting. Both were released on their own recognizance.

The arrests cap an investigation that began May 6. DAS received a tip of a cockfight underway at a farm located in the 3000 Block of Sandtown Road in Felton. When DAS arrived, attendees quickly fled the scene.

Animal Services says its investigation determined that Andrea and Billy Keen own the farm and host illegal cockfighting events on the property.

Animal fighting is a bloodsport in which roosters bred for aggression are placed in a pit to fight for entertainment and gambling, often until one or both birds die. It is illegal in all 50 states, and a felony crime in Delaware.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646. All tips may remain confidential.