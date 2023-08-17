Fort Miles Museum debuts new website

Fort Miles Museum launches its new website dedicated to the preserved World War II-era military outpost in Cape Henlopen State Park.

The site showcases what the museum has to offer about the history of the fort, which once provided strategic defense of the Delaware Bay and River.

The museum’s board president Jim Pierce says that included protecting the region’s industry and refineries along the Delaware..

“One of the critical reasons that was so important was that during the ultimate Allied invasion back into Europe, 60% of the oil that was used for transport, etcetera, etcetera, came from those refineries.”

The website specifically features articles and information about the development and service of Fort Miles through the years - along with

information on upcoming events and programs.

It also highlights expansion plans. Those plans include new exhibits, a new entrance and a bigger lobby, and a Visitors Center. Construction on the first phase is expected to start in 2024.

Board President Pierce adds that the website is most importantly a salute to those who served during World War II.

“Let’s not forget World War II, and there’s so many parallels to what’s going on now. Let’s remember WWII history and let’s remember the brave men and women who defended this country during WWII.”