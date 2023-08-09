Seining with DNREC at the Aquatic Center

DNREC offers Delawareans a unique opportunity to observe an ancient fishing technique and learn about the Delaware Bay.

DNREC’s “Life in the Bay” is geared toward kids 6 and older, as well as adults who want to learn about fish and other creatures living in the Delaware Bay.

Mary Rivera, with DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center, says, “That water has a lot of life in it, and the marshes along the bay are so important to preserve, because this habitat is such an important nursery for the fish. So, it’s a way of opening up people to realizing all that’s out there - how cool it is, how important it is.”

She and other AREC staff will seine for aquatic creatures along the edge of the Delaware Bay.

Seine fishing employs a surrounding net that hangs vertically in the water with its bottom edge held down by weights and its top edge buoyed by floats. Historically, the technique was used by numerous populations since the Stone Age.

Rivera says the session will reveal a teeming environment in the sein.

“Edge of the Bay and the tidal streams, in the area of Woodland Beach, where we’re going, are really important habitat for young fish. They can hang out there and feed and hide up in the streams a little bit from predators until they’re bigger and more able to survive out in the open water.”

DNREC’s “Life in the Bay” sessions take place this and next Wednesday at the Aquatic Resources Education Center in Smyrna. Equipment will be provided - amd closed toed shoes are required.