The Brandywine Zoo’s pudu welcome a new addition to their family

Clover and Ande, the Brandywine Zoo’s resident pudus, were only two of about 200 in zoos across the world – until July 12th when they welcomed a baby boy.

It’s a big win for the Brandywine Zoo and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), which are working to slow a rapid decrease in the pudu population.

The southern pudu is the second smallest species of deer in the world, hailing from the rainforests of Chile and Argentina. There are fewer than 10,000 of them left in the wild, and they’re facing an increase in threats such as habitat loss, feral dogs, and poaching.

Clover and Ande were introduced last November as part of the AZA’s Species Survival Plan (SSP), a conservation breeding program where vulnerable species in human care are optimally matched to increase their population.

Doug Weiher, an Animal Keeper at the Brandywine Zoo, says the birth of the new pudu means a lot to the staff and their conservation efforts.

“It's very reaffirming because animals don't just breed under any conditions,” he explained. “They have to be doing well. So, for them to be introduced and breed immediately and have so far been successful, that means we're doing something right, and providing the highest level of care. Which is what we strive for.”

Delaware State Parks / Delaware Zoological Society of the Brandywine Zoo

The Brandywine Zoo is one of only 250 AZA accredited zoos- meaning it meets high standards of animal care and welfare.

The baby pudu is healthy, and is being closely monitored. The animal keepers weigh him every day, check the temperature in the shelter three times a day, and have been increasing his diet.

“It's been an increase in work since he's been born, but it's something that we're all happy to do because there's nothing like suddenly having a new life here. It’s very special,” said Weiher.

There are only 45 pudu at 15 institutions in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan. Over the past 5 years, the population is averaging 4 births and 5.2 deaths per year– a 3.8% decrease. The quick breeding success at the Brandywine Zoo is hopefully indicative of a positive change in this pattern, and possibly help inform future practices at other AZA institutions.

While he was born in mid-July, the new pudu was only announced on August 4th. And Delaware Zoological Society Executive Director Mark Shafer says the public response has been overwhelming.

“As we talk to people more, as we see their reaction to the pudu- the parents, the baby, the environment - I think we're going to try and share that more completely with the public at-large,” said Shafer.

Delaware State Parks and the Brandywine Zoo will share updates through social media and other methods as the baby pudu progresses.

Visitors are welcome to come see the zoo’s new addition, but they are asked to keep their voices down around the baby pudu as it adjusts to its environment.

