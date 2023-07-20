Winning billion dollar Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

Delawareans dreaming of winning the billion dollar Powerball jackpot woke up to disappointment Wednesday.

Last night’s Powerball drawing for the $1.08 billion prize delivered a single winner - in California.

That ticket holder can claim the full prize paid over time or opt for a one-time cash payment of $558.1 million.

Last night’s jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. history and third largest Powerball jackpot ever. The largest jackpot to date was a record-setting $2.04 billion in November 2022.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

And the state has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner. But maybe that will change Friday when $740 million prize is up for grabs.

