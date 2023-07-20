© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Winning billion dollar Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Delawareans dreaming of winning the billion dollar Powerball jackpot woke up to disappointment Wednesday.

Last night’s Powerball drawing for the $1.08 billion prize delivered a single winner - in California.

That ticket holder can claim the full prize paid over time or opt for a one-time cash payment of $558.1 million.

Last night’s jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. history and third largest Powerball jackpot ever. The largest jackpot to date was a record-setting $2.04 billion in November 2022.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

And the state has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner. But maybe that will change Friday when $740 million prize is up for grabs.

Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel