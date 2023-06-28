AAA projects record 4th of July travel this year

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects record travel record for the July 4th holiday.

AAA projects more than 142,000 Delawareans will travel 50 miles or more over the Independence Day Weekend.

Nationally, AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. This year’s AAA national projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend. Despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Nearly 88% of First State travelers - or more than 125,000 Delawareans

Tidwell expects Friday to be the busiest day for road travel.

“So those who are looking to avoid the congestion, especially on the roadways as many people in our area make their way to the beaches, Triple A advises that travelers travel in off-peak times: that’s early in the morning or after that 6pm rush hour,” said Tidwell.

AAA notes air travel is up nearly 11% over last year, with AAA projecting more than 10,000 Delawareans flying.

Travel by other modes of transportation is up nearly 24% over last year as people choose training, busing or cruising to their holiday destinations.