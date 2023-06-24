Delaware's Caribbean community brings diverse cultures to the First State

The Caribbean is home to 23 countries and a diverse mix of people, cultures, and traditions.

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month- but it often goes unnoticed. In Delaware, Caribbean Culture Awareness Inc is working to change that.

The organization is made up of people living in Delaware who have strong ties to their Caribbean heritage, and want to help others connect to their culture, as well.

“Caribbean people are very vibrant, very colorful. So that’s what we want people in Delaware and outside of Delaware to learn. It’s a very vibrant culture. Come on out, enjoy the food, enjoy the dancing- enjoy all of the aspects of the Caribbean,” said Caribbean Culture Awareness Inc event director Nicole Jeffers-Redmond.

The organization strives to celebrate the diversity of Caribbean culture - and educate people about it.

“They don’t really teach Caribbean history here in the United States. So it’s really important that we can educate people on who they are,” said Devon DeGrasse, CCA Project Director.

The Caribbean is a geographic area, but it is not one single country.

Each of the 23 countries have their own diverse customs, traditions, and histories.

“There are many other Caribbean islands that are unheard of. Some people don’t know that they’re Caribbean. And some of them are living here in this area and they don’t realize there are others living here, as well. So by doing this, we can help expose some of the other Caribbean islands, and help everyone come together as one. Because that’s what we’re trying to do- a unity from the entire Caribbean. And that’s why we have our saying ‘divided by water, united by culture,’” said CCA Vice President Ray Gerry, better known locally as Evolution.

Their efforts include this year’s inaugural ‘Reggae in the Park’ event celebrating Caribbean culture and music, which drew over 10,000 people from Delaware and surrounding states to New Castle County’s Glasgow Park.

They’ve already seen a positive effect from their work.

This includes drawing more people to local Caribbean restaurants.

“I’m a big advocate of our food. For me, I learn a lot about Caribbean culture within the food I try here in Delaware. In restaurants, food trucks, or people just selling things from their house. And I do enjoy that because I love my Jamaican food, I love my Caribbean food. And that’s one takeaway I get from this month,” explained Robert McFarlane, CCA Event Coordinator. “I get a lot from this group. I get to try new things, learn new things. And then I can extend my food to Americans who love Jamaican food but can’t find it. So coming together as a group we can delegate, and help show people where to get new food.”

They’ve also helped children of Caribbean descent connect to their culture and build a sense of identity and pride.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

“I’m American. I married a Belizean man, and we have a son,” explained First Lady of Reggae Vibes Jhane Apowe. “One thing I appreciate is being able to share this culture with my son. He was able to go to his first cultural event this year. And it was amazing, and he enjoyed himself. I’m so excited to see what things will come to Delaware so it can educate Delawareans, and educate my son.”

Thanks to the efforts of the group in the past 2 years, New Castle County has formally recognized Caribbean American Heritage Month through the raising of different flags of Caribbean nations- showing Carribbeans in the area that their culture is recognized and celebrated by the county.

“It feels good to have a voice for people who did not have a voice here in Delaware,” said CCA Founder Eveann Metelus.

Next year, CCA hopes to bring Caribbean Carnival to Delaware. The carnival is a yearly celebration of freedom throughout the entire Caribbean and the Caribbean diaspora.