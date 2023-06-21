A new visitor center opens on the Wilmington Riverfront

The Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau opens a new visitor center on the Wilmington Riverfront.

It comes after 3 years without one after the previous center in downtown Wilmington shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they’re putting a new one in a prime location on the Wilmington Riverfront, a short walk from the Chase Center, multiple hotels, and various attractions - and just across the river from the Chase Field House.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says tourism is responsible for a significant portion of the economy- and it’s on the rise in the city.

“We've got so many people visiting now. We’ve got these youth athletic teams that are thriving in this area, visitors to the 76ers Fieldhouse… So, you know, tourism takes many shapes. And we want to encourage it, and we want to have a place for people to come visit to get a sense of all of the choices we have in the area for them to enjoy,” explained Purzycki.

While the bureau has a strong online presence, the in-person option is expected to attract both visitors and Delawareans alike.

Its executive director Jennifer Boes says it’s important to give one-on-one travel advice to visitors who may not have planned their entire trip out before arriving.

“Everyone who works here is a Delawarean,” said Boes. “They have first hand knowledge of the best things to see and do in the area, like the restaurants where people should eat. So they can give first-hand, tailored, expert advice to visitors when they come in.”

The Bureau will continue to operate primarily out of the Community Service Building in downtown Wilmington, but encourage visitors to make their way to the new center for a personalized experience.

The visitor’s center will be open every week Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm.