Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns for 36th year in Wilmington

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival celebrates its 36th year this week.

The annual tribute to the late jazz trumpeter Clifford Brown returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington starting Wednesday.

Clifford Brown died in 1956 at the age of 25, leaving behind only a few years’ worth of recordings that influenced later players, including Arturo Sandoval, Donald Byrd, Lee Morgan, Booker Little, and Freddie Hubbard.

And Wilmington’s Director of Cultural Affairs Tina Betz says this how the city honors one of its most famous sons.

"Clifford Brown grew up right here in Wilmington, Delaware, just a few short blocks away from Rodney Square, where the Clifford Brown Festival is held," said Betz.

Mainstage performances take place through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.

And Betz says it is a diverse lineup.

"Everything from the unique sounds of Angelique Kidjo to the R&B sounds of KEM and Monty Alexander will be here with his and Kingston Express,” she said

Post-festival Jam Sessions are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at local venues including Nomad Bar and the Wilmington Public Library.

For a full festival line-up, jam session locations/dates, and more information please visit the event's website.