Structural damage closes Port Penn Interpretive Center

The Port Penn Interpretive Center in southern New Castle County remains closed as it deals with structural damage.

DNREC confirms the center will not open this summer due to the damage and safety concerns. DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation is evaluating options to repair the historic structure. The center is typically open on weekends and holidays during the summer.

The Division of Parks and Recreation recently discovered the issues and a structural study revealed the building is not safe for occupancy. The study found deterioration of the center’s first-floor framing and foundation that is adversely affecting the roof and attic. Repairs will include a new foundation, replacement of the first-floor framing and moisture mitigation measures to prevent future issues.

The Port Penn Interpretive Center offers displays and programs focused on the folklife of the historic wetland communities along the shores of the Delaware. No date was set for re-opening.