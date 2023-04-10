Plans for changes in Wilmington basketball courts draw criticism

Wilmington’s 5th District community responds to proposed changes to popular basketball courts as the I-95 corridor project wraps up.

Residents were unhappy at a community meeting Monday focused on plans to make changes to the basketball courts on N. Jackson and N. Adams Streets.

There are currently two sets of courts: temporary ones East of 95, and others directly underneath 95.

Community members were recently surveyed to see if they want to turn the temporary courts into pickleball and tennis courts, tear them down completely, or keep them as-is - with the courts under 95 also being restored and beautified.

At Monday’s meeting, residents like Branden Fletcher-Dominguez, were frustrated that DelDOT appeared to have already settled on putting in pickleball and tennis courts without community input.

“The community wants to be engaged in the process and we can’t have decisions made about us, without us, coming to the table,” said Fletcher-Dominguez.

While DelDOT and residents ultimately agreed to keep the temporary courts, many residents questioned the lack of options, asking if a playground could be built instead of pickleball and tennis courts.

Councilwoman Bregetta Fields says she will deliver the feedback to DelDOT and the City this week. She agreed with residents that tearing down the courts may not be in their best interest- as history showed it may take years for anything to take their place.

“I have to find out who actually came up with the tennis and the pickleball. I have to find out who made those decisions, and then I have to have a conversation with them and let them know what the community says. And then we can move forward. My suggestion is to leave it as basketball all together, and just so what we’re going to do as far as beautification,” said Fields.

The other basketball courts under I-95 will be restored with new benches, lighting, and drains added.

