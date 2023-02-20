Outdoor plaza under construction at Wilmington's Chancery Market

The new Chancery Market in Wilmington is getting ready to launch an outdoor plaza just in time for spring.

This outdoor space will feature green lawns, new landscaping, decorative hardscaping, and seating for 150. For a family friendly vibe, games, live music, and other seasonal activities are planned.

Additional features are al fresco dining, an indoor/outdoor bar, a fireplace, and a large screen TV. There are also private rooms for meetings and events.

Director of Marketing and Communications for Johnson Commercial Real Estate Gaby Indellini says the importance of outdoor spaces became apparent during the pandemic, and some people still feel safer outdoors than indoors when it comes to gatherings.

“It was important to us to make a welcoming outdoor space and open it as soon as weather wise it made sense, so that we have a space that people who don't want to be inside can go, and it'll be dog friendly," Indellini says. "It'll be a really great space that people can come on the weekends and after work with their families with their pets, and have a place where they don't have to feel so cramped inside.”

She adds the market partnered with the Challenge Program in Wilmington to build furniture, and the Delaware Center for Horticulture to beautify the space with native plants.

“It's just another way that we can kind of extend our reach into the community and make sure that this is a space that not only our tenants who work in the building feel welcome, but everyone in Downtown Wilmington and beyond feels welcome," Indellini says.

The 10,000 square foot plaza is slated to open in May.

Go to thechancerymarket.com to view the events calendar or book a private space.