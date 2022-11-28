New Castle County announces holiday event schedule

Over two decades of tradition continue at Rockwood’s Holiday Open House this weekend.

Rockwood Park and Museum hosts its 22nd annual Holiday Open House December 2nd and 3rd from 5 to 9 each evening. Families can enjoy festive lights in the gardens, free photos with Santa, mini train rides, and local music and dance performances in the Carriage House and Museum.

Museum tours are also free throughout December and there are evening hours during Winter Nights at Rockwood. The holiday lights will be on display in the park through the New Year.

County Executive Matt Meyer says they want to provide fun, free, and safe family friendly activities, especially after two years of modifying for COVID.

“We've also added the toy donation," Meyer says. "That it's not just about coming to the park having a good time, but it's also recognizing that there are some kids and families who were not able to come out and making sure that we give a little something that they can have joy this holiday season.”

And in Bear, the Holiday Celebration and Market at Glasgow Park December 9th features dozens of local artisans selling unique gifts and treats. Food trucks, holiday crafts, local school performances, and Toyland Train rides start at 6 p.m.

“The biggest thing about Glasgow Park is the train rides that they have," Meyer says. "You can actually get on a train and ride around. It's also nice because we do a farmers market throughout the summer, which of course ends as it gets colder and we have sort of a farmers market type feel where there are things to buy and things to enjoy.”

Meyer says this is a time of year for people to pause and take care of those around them. He adds this will be the first year since the pandemic that the events are back in full swing.