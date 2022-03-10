Local Delaware brewery to raise money for Ukraine

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, many Delawareans are looking for ways to help Ukrainian citizens and their businesses.

This includes Wilmington Brew Works CEO and head brewer, Craig Wensell.

When Wensell heard about a Western Ukrainian brewery halting beer production to manufacture Molotov cocktails, he felt compelled to help.

Wensell reached out to Pravda Brewery on social media, hoping to offer some monetary support.

“And through the course of conversation it came up that they were going to do an international thing. And he sent me information a little bit ahead of time, and then published the link,” Wensell explained. “And so what they did is they released 5 of their beer recipes and labels for anybody to use, and then encouraged contribution back to the Ukraine defense fund.”

Wilmington Brew Works Wilmington Brew Works is preparing to produce 1,000 cans of Pravda’s “From San To Don” Ukrainian Imperial Stout

Wilmington Brew Works will be producing about 1000 cans of Pravda’s “From San To Don” Ukrainian Imperial Stout.

They’ve promised to send a minimum of $1000 back to Pravda and Ukrainian forces, but hope to send more, especially if the beer sells out quickly.

Wensell is an Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan. He says that being able to help stand up to injustice is something that he feels very strongly about.

“This is sort of our version of putting our money where our mouth is,” he said. “While it’s not appropriate for us to be on the battlefield, it’s appropriate for everybody in the United States to do everything in our ability to show the Ukraine that we support them, and hopefully we can encourage our government to take a more active role.”

The brewery expects to brew the stout early next week, and have it available for sale by the first week of April.

For more information about Pravda Brewery and how you can help, visit its website.