Wilmington set to host Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship

The City of Wilmington gets a taste of March Madness this year - welcoming the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Women’s Basketball Championship to town next week.

The tournament will be played at the 2,500-set Chase Fieldhouse, and the Greater Wilmington Convention Bureau’s Executive Director, Jennifer Boes, says this is a big deal for many reasons.

“This is a really pivotal year for women’s sports because it’s the anniversary of title IX. So we’re particularly privileged to be hosting this really important women’s basketball championship here in Wilmington this year,” Boes explained. “It’s also the first time in 6 years that all 14 Atlantic teams will compete under one roof, the CHASE Fieldhouse, so that’s some big news too.”

Title IX is a civil rights law that prohibits exclusion and discrimination in educational programs and activities on the basis of sex, making the 50 year anniversary of this amendment particularly important for women’s collegiate basketball.

Boes also adds that with the teams and fans in town, Wilmington businesses can expect a boost next week.

“I think it’s going to bring revenue into our restaurants, and our attractions, our retail establishments, for our guests, and also the players when they’re not on the court,” she said. “And I think that’s great news.”

She makes note that this tournament will elevate the city’s visibility as a location for premium sports tournaments, allowing the city to attract similar tournaments in the future.

The Atlantic 10 women’s hoop tournament kicks off March 2nd and runs through the title game March 6th.

For tickets for games throughout the week, and for more information about this year’s championship, visit the Atlantic 10 website.