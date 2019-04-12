Enlighten Me: Dover's own Hoochi Coochi

The Dover-based band Hoochi Coochi has been playing rock and roll at venues across the Mid-Atlantic Region for the past few years.

The quartet writes catchy pop songs with a positive message, walking the line between contemporary garage rock and more traditional funk and blues.

And for this week’s Enlighten Me -three of the band’s members, vocalist Danielle Johnson, bass player Mark Reed and guitarist Fats Hawkins, dropped by the Delaware Public Media studios to chat with our Nick Ciolino about soon to be released music and upcoming local shows -- and to play a couple tunes.