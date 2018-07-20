Hagley Museum launches online Brandywine Valley Oral History Collection

Delawareans now have a way to travel back and get a taste of the First State’s past from those who lived in the Brandywine Valley throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Roger Horowitz, director of the Center for the History of Business Technology and Society at the Hagley Museum and Library, to gain some insight into its Brandywine Valley oral history project.

Between 1954 to 1990, Hagley Museum and Library staff and volunteers interviewed more than 150 individuals who lived and worked in the Brandywine Valley throughout the late nineteenth century and early twentieth century.

Today, researchers, members of the public, and descendants of individuals interviewed can now listen to the full collection of these Brandywine Valley oral histories in an online exhibit.

Grant funding from Delaware Humanities helped the most recent phase of the oral history project provide enhanced access to the collection through text indexes to the sound recordings. That allows listeners to easily locate specific sections and topics in the digitized audio.

You can find out more about the oral histories exhibit and listen online here.



