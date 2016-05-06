UD interim AD discusses state of Blue Hen sports

It’s a time of transition for the University of Delaware. At the top, the school welcome a new president, Dennis Assanis this summer. But things are also in flux in UD’s Athletic Department, where they are still looking for an Athletic Director to replace Eric Ziady – who left in December. And they also need to hire a new men’s basketball coach to take over for Monte Ross who was let ago at the end of the hoop season. The school says the AD will come first, followed by a new basketball coach

In the interim, Matt Robinson , the director of UD’s Sport Management Program in the Lerner School of Business, is running the show as acting AD. He sat down with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne this week to discuss the state of Blue Hen Athletics ahead of the football team’s spring game this weekend – and the Fandemonium event the school has built around it to promote the Blue and Gold to current - and hopefully new - fans.