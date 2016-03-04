Enlighten Me: Brandywine Zoo

As spring begins, certain businesses and destinations, like the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington gear up for their busiest season. This winter, The Brandywine Zoo has been hard at work, revamping existing exhibits and designing new ones.

Last year, they received $100,000 from the state legislature to make several major improvements -- including their upcoming Eagle Ridge project, a wheelchair-accessible bald eagle exhibit. After months of construction, they’ll finally cut the ribbon to Eagle Ridge next week.

As they prepare to do that, Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen visited the historic zoo for a tour in this week’s Enlighten Me.