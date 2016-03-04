© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Enlighten Me: Brandywine Zoo

Delaware Public Media
Published March 4, 2016 at 2:25 PM EST
brandywine_zoo.jpg
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media

As spring begins, certain businesses and destinations,  like the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington gear up for their busiest season. This winter, The Brandywine Zoo has been hard at work, revamping existing exhibits and designing new ones.

Last year, they received $100,000 from the state legislature to make several major improvements -- including their upcoming Eagle Ridge project, a wheelchair-accessible bald eagle exhibit. After months of construction, they’ll finally cut the ribbon to Eagle Ridge next week. 

As they prepare to do that, Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen visited the historic zoo for a tour in this week’s Enlighten Me.

Tags

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsBrandywine Zoo
Related Content
Load More