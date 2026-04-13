BPG Sports takes over management of Sports at the Beach

The Buccini Pollin Group takes over management of the Sports at the Beach complex in Georgetown.

BPG Sports Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Cavalier says this is a partnership, not an acquisition.

The partnership means BPG will now operate the facility, which typically sees its peak usage during the spring baseball tournament season.

BPG’s role is to manage the facility, not own it. If Sports at the Beach ever chooses to sell, BPG would get the right of first refusal as part of the terms of the partnership.

Cavalier says BPG Sports was interested in Sports on the Beach because of how it handled its events. All tournaments at the facility are run by Sports on the Beach themselves, as opposed to simply renting the facility out to external operators.

Sports at the Beach An arial look at Sports at the Beach's 16 baseball diamonds.

“That’s appealing to us- it gives us a lot of opportunity to run the events, make them how we want to make them. And, if we do decide to bring some outside [operators], maybe one or two, it would change a little bit. But that was really the main driver, they run all their own events.” he told DPM.

BPG’s first move is to give the 23-year-old complex some immediate “sprucing up.”

“Our goal is to come in there, provide a great experience for players and parents alike, clean it up, and have people want to come back to the park over and over again. That’s our goal. It’s going to take a bit of time to get all of it done, but we’re happy to put the hard work in to get it done, and we’ll go from there.” he said.

Refurbishment to the park's paint and baseball fields, as well as the bringing on of a new concessions operator, have already finished. While Cavalier didn’t give an exact expenditure, he did say the project “wasn’t cheap”.

Cavalier says other improvements, like replacing the fields with turf and new scoreboard installments, are being discussed by BPG, but nothing has been fully outlined yet.