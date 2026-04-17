The Green - April 17, 2026 Listen • 49:30

Experts welcome latest state plans on PFAS and emerging chemicals

The state of Delaware is taking its next step to regulate and mitigate so-called ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water.

Late last month, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Division of Public Health, and Department of Agriculture delivered an implementation plan – outlining how they plan to cut the presence of PFAS chemicals in drinking water, soil and air.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle digs into that plan and offers a look at where Delaware is heading in its battle against PFAS in his latest piece at delawarepublic.org. And he joined me this week to discuss what he learned.

Delaware's 2026 PFAS Action Plan This week, contributor Jon Hurdle looked at where the state is headed in the fight against PFAS and discussed what he found with host, Tom Byrne. Listen • 12:42

Delaware's Black maternal and infant mortality rates have declined but the work continues

Black Maternal Health Week is held each April, raising awareness of inequities in health care and campaigning for collective action supporting Black families.

In 2005, Delaware had the sixth highest infant mortality rate in the nation, with a disproportionate number affecting Black and brown children. Those rates declined in 2009 after several statewide and grassroots efforts to care for marginalized families.

That decline continues, but Black Delawareans are still more at risk during pregnancy and postpartum than white Delawareans.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Family Health Systems Section Chief Leah Jones and Black Mothers in Power Founder Shané Darby to talk about Black maternal health in Delaware and grassroots efforts to protect First State families.

Black Maternal and Infant Mortality 2026 Black Maternal Health Week is held each April to raise awareness and DPM's Abigail Lee spoke to two advocates about the decline in mortality rates and what more needs to be done. Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra Season Finale

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra wrap up its season over the last weekend in April, 2026 with a pair of concerts in Wilmington and Lewes – entitled "Flames of Renewal."

The performances feature masterworks by Gershwin and Stravinsky, and a work written just a few years ago by American composer Carlos Simon.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny got a preview of the show from the orchestra's music director, Michelle Di Russo, along with her reflections on her first season leading the symphony.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra 2026 Season Finale DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Music Director Michelle Di Russo about their upcoming final two shows of the season. Listen • 11:27

Enlighten Me: Are you being scammed and how to detect fraud?

April is AARP Fraud Prevention Month.

As part of the organization’s efforts to address the issue, AARP conducted a survey to understand the public’s concerns regarding fraud, and will host free events in Delaware this month to help residents protect themselves from fraud.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined AARP Delaware’s Communications Manager Kimberly Wharton to discuss what AARP’s research found, what types of fraud and scams people should be aware of and best practices to avoid becoming a fraud victim.