Avelo Airlines flights will continue current flights at Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines is extending its service at Wilmington Airport.

Avelo Airlines announces it’s extending the flight schedule at Wilmington Airport through November 17.

Avelo just hit the three-year anniversary since its first flight at Wilmington Airport at the start of this month.

The airline currently serves 11 nonstop destinations to the Carolinas, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico from Wilmington.

Avelo Airlines communications manager Courtney Goff explains why they announce service extensions and updates every few months.

"We do it in an increments so that we can make sure that we're maintaining a standard for our customers so that we can make sure that we are delivering on what they want in travel, but also making sure that we don't give you a year to advance and then we've got a switch up flight times or days that can be not fun to the customer experience. So we like to do it in increments to make sure that we're aligning with what our customer wants, and what makes sense for Avelo," said Goff.

Goff notes Avelo feels Wilmington Airport and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which runs the airport, have been great partners.

Goff says adding more destinations is always something Avelo is open to in the future.

"We're always exploring, adding new destinations. We've simplified our network this year, really kind of emphasizing the routes that worked, and how we can continue to make them work, whether it's additional frequencies or maneuvering days of the week in the future,” said Goff. “So we're still working on that, and we're working on a couple of cities as well."

Goff notes the airport with its renovations is growing along with Avelo Airlines, and Avelo is appreciative of the parking lot expansion.