The Delaware Tourism Office will try to capitalize as one World Cup team will stay in Wilmington

The Delaware Tourism Office looks to put its best foot forward with the Ivory Coast’s national soccer team staying in Wilmington during this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

With Ivory Coast’s players and delegation staying in Wilmington, the belief is any of their fans making the trip this summer for the team’s two games in Philadelphia might follow them to the First State.

According to the Delaware Tourism Office, while some international fans have already booked in New Castle County, none from the Ivory Coast have as of yet.

"This also gives us a good opportunity as a state to really work with the Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission,” said Delaware Tourism Director Jessica Welch. “We know that they have representatives from the Ivory Coast, though our office is planning to really reach out to them, and try to get some connections through that commission with those fan clubs in the Ivory Coast to try to convince them to stay in Delaware when they're here to stay close to their team."

The United States has imposed partial travel restrictions on the Ivory Coast for security reasons which could affect fans without existing visas trying to come over.

Players, coaches and diplomats are exempted.

She says their goal is to connect with any international fans staying in New Castle County.

"So part of our mission as an office is to reach out to those hotels to say, hey, we heard you have a fan club coming, there's 25 people and they've booked 15 rooms. Can we offer them goodie bags? Can we offer them visit Delaware travel guides," said Welch.

Welch notes this is an opportunity for Delaware to appeal to world travelers because without an international airport in the state there aren’t as many international travelers.

She adds the state expects a big tourism year thanks to the World Cup, the nation’s 250th celebration, Banana Ball coming to Wilmington and Delaware State Parks celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2026.