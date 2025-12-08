Delaware’s unemployment rate rises again

After a delay because of the federal government shutdown, Delaware’s unemployment rate for September is finally released.

September’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% up from 4.3 in June, and at its highest level since January 2022.

It was also the first time since January 2024 that the state rate was higher than the national rate which was at 4.4% in September.

In September there were 23,100 unemployed Delawareans compared to 18,400 in September 2024. That’s an increase of 25.5% compared to a 10.2% increase nationally.

The current population survey data shows that nearly half of the state’s 12-month average number of unemployed individuals were either new entrants to the labor force or re-entrants returning after a period of nonparticipation.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were all lower with the exception of Sussex County.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up in September to 494,200 from 493,600 in August.

Delaware’s nonfarm jobs have increased by a net gain of 3,600 or a rise of 0.7% from September 2024 until September 2025.

Nationally, jobs during that period increased by 0.8%.

Over the month, government jobs especially local government saw the biggest increase, adding 900, while the biggest hit was in Leisure and Hospitality which lost 400 jobs.