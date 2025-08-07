The Mill Retail Center final plan is approved by Millsboro Town Council

The Millsboro Town Council approves the final site plans for The Mill Retail Center.

The 17,000 square foot facility will offer commercial space, dining, and outdoor gaming according to descriptions from Jim and Mary Beth Parker, the applicants for the project.

A presentation detailing the project plans was given by the Parkers’ daughter Kinsley Hazel at this week's Millsboro Town Council meeting, since the Parkers were unable to attend in person.

Hazel says that the facility will fill needs and retain commerce for the town.

It will also expand the town's retail and dining options, helping to keep consumer spending local rather than residents traveling to surrounding towns. My vision for it would be hopefully some sort of a boutique, maybe a yoga studio, bringing something to the town that we don’t currently have” she said.

There’s one committed tenant for the building: a Southern Delaware Brewery location, managed by SoDel Concepts; Hazel specified there are currently no other tenants committed.

Hazel says the applicants worked closely with the town to ensure that The Mill aligns with Millsboro’s comprehensive plan, zoning ordinances and community goals.

Council passed the final proposal unanimously in a 5-0 vote with some notes regarding the eventual removal of billboards next spring which currently still occupy the area.

Mayor Bob McKee and District 1 Councilwoman Mary D’Silva were absent from the August 4th meeting.