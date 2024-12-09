Delaware Farm Bureau promotes the benefits of shopping locally for a real Christmas tree

The Delaware Farm Bureau is encouraging those looking for real Christmas trees to shop locally this year.

For those still looking for a real tree, there are local farms that grow, care, and sell the trees for Christmas.

The Delaware Farm Bureau hopes people will seek them out, pointing out there are multiple benefits from buying a Christmas tree from a local farm.

Farm Bureau membership and outreach coordinator Jaiden Cain notes a few of them.

"One of the obvious ones is these trees are growing for around 8 years, and that's 8 years of those trees converting carbon dioxide to oxygen, they're reducing runoff, and they're preserving agricultural land,” said Cain. “They're also helping these small family businesses. Delaware Farm Bureau really supports shopping locally."

Another environmental benefit is that real trees are also entirely biodegradable, so when the holidays are over they can be used in compost or to make mulch.

Cain says you are also helping local Christmas tree farmers who have only a couple of months each year to sell their trees.

"But the work that goes into those two months of them actually selling their products is a whole year long process. They're constantly out trimming, spraying, working in the fields, making sure that they can go give their customers the best product," said Cain.

Cain adds if you shop locally, tree farms in many cases offer more than just a tree.

They also provide holiday experiences, with some offering hayrides, Santa visits, food, and gift shops.

To find a Delaware Grown Christmas Tree, visit agriculture.delaware.gov/communications-marketing/christmas-tree-guide/.