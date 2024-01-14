Tri-State Liquors opens new location in Claymont, family-owned business celebrates 40 years

Tri-State Liquors in Claymont reopens at a new location.

Tri-State Liquors is a family-owned business, celebrating its 40th year with a new home on Naamans Road.

Co-owner of the family business Andrew Byer notes Thursday’s grand reopening fell on a day with particular significance.

“We were planning on doing it on a Monday, and we decided, ‘Let’s do it on a Thursday,'" Byer says. "Without even realizing it until somebody else told us that it was actually my father’s, it would have been his 91st birthday.”

Byer’s father, Joe, started the business in 1984 at the Tri-State Mall, which is now undergoing demolition to get ready for redevelopment.

This 41-acre property located off of I-95 and I-495 is currently in the process of becoming a logistics/fulfillment center that will add hundreds of new jobs.

As an additional benefit to the community, the developer produced plans that also improve the aesthetics of the site and surrounding area.

And Tri-State Liquors got the opportunity to build a brand new store with more space to take on new brands and customers.

“It just gives us a chance to just upgrade and treat our customers to more room, more stock, and like we always do just offer the great prices to our customers," Byer says.

Byer says they have been heavily involved in Claymont’s various redevelopment projects and want to remain part of the community.

“We’ve been a part of the community for so long, there is no reason why we would ever want to leave," he says.

Tri-State Liquors stocks 20,000 cases of imported and domestic beers, soda, wine, wine coolers, liquor, and more and touts itself as Delaware's largest beverage superstore.