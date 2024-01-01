A new plan could bring trolleys back to Wilmington

While it wouldn’t pass through Trolley Square neighborhood, named for its history as the site of Wilmington’s old trolley hub, the proposed Wilmington Trolley CityLink aims to provide fare free, zero emissions transport from Brandywine Park to the Riverfront.

It’s proposed by AmeriStar Rail, which focuses on linking environmentally sustainable public transportation routes to encourage their use and boost the economic development of cities they pass through.

“Wilmington is the largest city between New York and Washington that does not have a rail transit link to its Amtrak station. So we took a look and found that having a streetcar system would solve a lot of first and last mile accessibility and transportation mobility issues,” said AmeriStar Rail CEO Scott Spencer

Spencer envisions an easy to use option, connecting transportation hubs, hotels, cultural landmarks, local businesses, and college campuses.

Part of that reach would be achieved through the system’s proximity to DART bus routes.

“There are many DART bus routes that intersect the city at different points, but they don't necessarily take people north and south to some of the core destinations like those on the Riverfront. Not all of the bus routes can get into the Riverfront area,” explained Spencer. “But with a fare free connection, passengers can jump on and jump off and on easily, utilize any bus DART bus route that crosses this system, and go to their final destination frequently conveniently.”

The trolley system would operate every 10 minutes from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Spencer says he did the startup plan for the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system in Northern New Jersey, serving communities like Jersey City and Hoboken.

“Much of the route was underutilized in terms of abandoned industrial buildings, brown fields, and empty development,” said Spencer. “That was a $1 billion project in the mid-90s. And in just the first few years it generated over $5 billion in development projects alone, whether it be residential, office, commercial, hotels, retail.”

It is uncertain what a Wilmington trolley system would cost, but Spencer believes the city and the state would see similar returns on their investment.

The zero-emissions Wilmington Trolley CityLink would be battery powered and would not require overhead power lines- reducing construction time and obstruction.

Design and construction on the project would take an estimated 2 years upon approval.

In addition to DelDOT, DART, WILMAPCO and Wilmington City Council, AmeriStar Rail has also spoken with local real estate developers like the Buccini Pollin Group, Jackson Cross, and Johnson Commercial Real Estate on this plan.

Spencer says responses have been promising.