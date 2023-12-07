Planned Parenthood of Delaware gets a new president and CEO

April Thomas-Jones takes the helm of Planned Parenthood of Delaware as president and CEO after over 18 years of non-profit leadership in the City of Philadelphia.

She was most recently the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, where she oversaw 18 sites throughout the city.

She says all of the non-profits she served in were strongly focused on strategic partnerships, strong fiscal management, community impact, community building, access and equity.

“And that is what I plan to bring to Planned Parenthood,” said Thomas-Jones. “To work with other organizations, to dig deep into the community. To work with community members and leaders. And when I say community I mean business community, local community. The smallest church to the largest church. And really work together as a unified family for the betterment of health equity across Delaware.”

She started her new role late last month, and says her biggest goal is to cultivate connections statewide to increase access to their healthcare services.

That means partnering with organizations in the state that tackle a wide range of issues, such as teen gun violence.

“I want to be there right at the table with them because those young men and women probably need healthcare. And I don’t want them to have to come and look for us,” explained Thomas-Jones. “We’re right here at the table together because I want to sit and talk with you about how we can make your life safer in every aspect. Gun violence, health… it all goes into the holistic person. And I really want the community to know that we're here, and we stand with you.”

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, the demand for reproductive healthcare services has increased as states across the country continue to limit access to things like birth control and abortion.

Thomas-Jones says Planned Parenthood of Delaware will continue to be a safe space to utilize any of their services, whether they are illegal in surrounding states or not.

“It’s amazing how many people don’t realize how many services we actually provide,” said Thomas-Jones. “So one of the first short term goals I have is to amplify our resources so they can be better utilized by those who need them.”

There are a total of four Planned Parenthood facilities spread across all three counties in Delaware, all of which offer a wide range of services, including behavioral health, breast exams, gender affirming care, prenatal care, and wellness exams.

