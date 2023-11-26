Avelo Airlines cuts the number of flights headed out of Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines is suspending 8 flight routes out of Wilmington Airport (ILG) until the spring.

This is due to scheduled heavy maintenance on Avelo’s two Boeing 737 planes. One plane will be taken into maintenance at a time while the other will continue to fly out to the remaining non-stop destinations available out of ILG.

Daytona Beach, FL, Myrtle Beach, SC, Nashville, TN, Wilmington, NC, Savannah, GA/Hilton Head, SC, Charleston, SC, Greenville/Spartanburg, SC, and Raleigh/Durham, NC are the 8 affected flights.

Avelo is in the process of securing a third plane to fly out of ILG, but its arrival has been delayed.

Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff says that played a big role in the decision to suspend over half of ILG’s flights.

“As the Q1 timeframe typically does have lower demand in these markets, we chose to utilize this time to lessen frequencies and seasonally exit so our planes are in a good position for peak spring/summer travel. This helps us have even better reliability and creates a better experience for our customers,” explained Goff.

The flights to Daytona Beach, FL, Myrtle Beach, SC, Nashville, TN and Wilmington, NC will start being taken off the schedule at the end of the month, but some flights will be available until January.

They will return in early to mid March.

The flights to Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, Greenville/Spartanburg, SC and Raleigh/Durham, NC will return on April 30th.

The flight route to Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, Florida has been permanently canceled due to low demand. That goes into effect Saturday, January 6.

Goff says all customers who have tickets booked past January 6 have been notified of this change and have the option for a refund or to fly to/from Orlando.

This leaves only 7 flights available out of ILG until March. They include 6 destinations in Florida (Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Sarasota) and one in Puerto Rico (San Juan).