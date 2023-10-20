Agile Cold Storage breaks ground on new Claymont facility, expected to bring hundreds of jobs

A new cold storage facility in Claymont is poised to bring 130 new jobs to the area.

Agile Cold Storage is investing $175 million in the project. The first phase developing around 165,000 square feet is expected to create 100 jobs. An additional 100,000 square feet developed in phase two will add 30 more jobs.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says the former Evraz Claymont Steel site it will sit on has been blighted for decades.

“Sites like this become sources of crime and tremendous cost for the community, not just financially but emotionally and psychologically," Meyer says.

Agile CEO Don Schoenl says in addition to the 130 permanent jobs in technology, customer service, and warehouse operations, hundreds of construction jobs will be created over the next five years, and they are looking to hire locally.

“We want to be a part of the community because community engagement ultimately shows the employees we care about them and care about their families,” Shoenl says.

Agile presented the Knollwood Community Center with a $2,500 check, Schoenl says as Agile's introduction to the community, to make a statement that they as a company will support the community.

Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation Executive Director Brett Saddler says a community can never have too many jobs, and they’ll work with Agile to host community job fairs to fill them.

“What this will do is open up opportunities for people who are not currently working to come in and be trained, but also for people who are working," Saddler says. "Say their commute is 45 minutes each way. Wouldn’t they like to be able to drive the mile from their house locally and go to work?”

Shoenl adds this is one of their first projects outside of their home state of Georgia and Claymont is an ideal location because of its proximity to the Port of Wilmington and Philadelphia, noting they’ll be working with the largest fruit, vegetable, and protein exporters in the world.