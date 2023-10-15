Delaware Manufacturing Extension Partnership launches software platform CONNEX to strengthen local supply chain

A new online platform aims to strengthen Delaware’s local manufacturing supply chain.

CONNEX is a product of the Delaware Manufacturing Extension Partnership at Delaware Technical Community College, giving Delaware manufacturers the ability to connect with each other, find local suppliers, mitigate risk, discover new business opportunities, and manage their supply chains.

Extension Partnership Deputy Director Rustyn Stoops says local supply chains typically have the most success - and access to Delaware CONNEX is free.

“Think of it as putting your resume online," Stoops says. "'Who are you, what are your capabilities, and are you a good fit for who I am looking for?’ And many times that’s been a hard thing to do, trying to find companies that meet certain criteria, that have certain capabilities. And this tool, it’s very elaborate. It allows companies to post their capabilities, materials they can utilize, you name it, it could be listed and become a differentiator for someone seeking them out.”

Stoops says the new platform works up and down the supply chain.

“So if I’m a manufacturer and I need somebody to provide me with something, I can put an RFQ out looking for potential supply chain partners to fill those activities out," he says. "And they would go out much like you see on the job boards out there. Someone seeking employment, when a manufacturer posts they are seeking someone to help them fill out their supply chain.”

Stoop says manufacturers can post Requests for Information, Requests for Proposals, and Requests for Quotes in the platform’s B2B Exchange Center.

Manufacturers who sign up before December 6 get a free one-year upgrade to the national CONNEX platform to discover opportunities across the country.