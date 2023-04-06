Wilmington Airport surpasses 10,000 passengers, eligible for federal funding

The Wilmington Airport reaches the 10,000 commercial passenger benchmark, making it eligible for a federal primary entitlement of $1 million.

Avelo Airlines began service at the Wilmington Airport February 1st and hit the milestone in less than two months, allowing Wilmington to be categorized as a Primary Commercial Service Airport.

Delaware River Basin Authority Deputy Executive Director Steve Williams says the additional funding that comes within that will help with capital projects like construction, lighting, and marking to keep it in line with federal regulations.

“This just means that for those items that are safety related and high priority items," Williams says. "We will now earn that minimum $1 million annually for those safety-related projects going forward.”

Williams adds they expected to reach the goal in two months based on solid booking trends – around 94%. He says Avelo is reporting the potential to add other destinations beyond Florida and base a second plane at the Wilmington Airport.

“They came here with the intent to grow," Williams says. "I think everyone would expect that from an airline like this. Their success is tied to their ability to grow and compete. And we are very excited about what's happening now and how it has kicked off in the last two months.”

Each plane brings around 25 jobs to the airport including pilots, crew, and ground personnel.

He says Avelo came to Wilmington expecting to grow in this location, and at this rate, it won’t be long before they reach 50,000 passengers.