Milton Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

The Milton Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.

Karen Falk is not new to Delaware.

Karen Falk / Karen Falk

She worked in tourism and marketing in the First State for many years and over the summer the Milton Chamber of Commerce recruited her for this position.

“It was no rush," Falk said. "They wanted to make sure things were right on my side and things were right on their side. And finally I started in September and it has been the perfect fit.”

Falk says one of her first tasks is spending a $40,000 federal COVID relief bill grant.

“Using that $40,000 will give us an opportunity to put towards capital projects for an office for myself and for a visitor’s center,” she said.

And Falk believes having a visitors center acn make an impact.

“You can just imagine where we are - right there on (Route) 16. It would be wonderful for people to get to know more about the Milton area by just pulling off and going into a visitors center that would maybe (located) downtown," she said. "And it’s our opportunity to just promote everything the area has to offer.”

The Milton Chamber also has $5,000 federal COVID relief money for signage to direct visitors.

Falk was initially working virtually. She’s now using office space at the Milton Historical Society and is excited to get settled in locally and meet with residents and business owners to discuss their needs.

She worked for Southern Delaware Tourism from 2000 to 2007, experience she feels positions her well to promote area businesses.

Before joining the Milton Chamber, Falk was project manager for the Ocean City, Maryland Development Corporation.

Falk says she's also meeting with the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways the Milton Chamber can help with state employment and housing issues.