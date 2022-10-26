Wegmans opens in Delaware

Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday.

Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free.

One shopper Piepra Iapono says some things at the 202 store have been shut down since the pandemic, but otherwise the stores are similar.

“It’s beautiful, it is wonderful. You can find everything and I really like it. But it’s not much different than the other one.”

The new store on Buckley Mill Road off Lancaster Pike in Wilmington opened its doors on Wednesday. Some took time off of work, or the day off completely to roam the aisles and browse Wegmans goods.

Darren Pruitt and his daughter Claire were shocked how crowded it was Wednesday afternoon, but knew people were excited about the grand opening.

“It’s very good quality and I think it's a lot cheaper than the Acme and other grocery stores in the area.”

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media The produce and flower section at Wegmans

Others like Christine Tharey said some of her groceries were more expensive than her usual grocery stores, but the selection offered a greater variety.

Alyssa Coles visited on her lunch break to buy halloween party supplies and says the many ready-made items like desserts, trays, sandwiches and more will make feeding her party guests, and her family, a lot easier.

“There's just like, more stuff," Coles said. "Like there's a lot of pre-made food and I don't have to think about it. I have a daughter and she's very young so it's hard to feed ourselves when I'm so focused on feeding her. So there’s lots of pre-made food like sushi and sandwiches, all that stuff.”

Some more exotic items caught the eye of customers, like horn melons, yellow dragon fruit, and a whole monkfish on ice with a grapefruit in its mouth.